Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HJLI opened at $1.50 on Friday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.45% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

