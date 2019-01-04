Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post sales of $51.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $52.50 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $54.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $205.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $206.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $213.83 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $216.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 73,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 232,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,093. The company has a market cap of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

