Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

THG has been the subject of several other research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $113.22 on Monday. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $4.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,851,643.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,206,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,897,000 after buying an additional 71,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,206,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,897,000 after buying an additional 71,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,538,000 after buying an additional 401,605 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 775,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,723,000 after buying an additional 79,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 768,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,821,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

