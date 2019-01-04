Harris Co. (HRS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Harris worth $67,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRS. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Harris by 2,067.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Harris by 879.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.89.

Harris stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. Harris Co. has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $175.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Harris had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

