Harvest Minerals (HMI) Trading Down 7.2%

Harvest Minerals Ltd (LON:HMI) traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.32 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.32 ($0.13). 110,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 668,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.13 ($0.15).

Harvest Minerals Company Profile (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited explores for and develops potash and phosphate projects in Brazil. It has four principal fertilizer projects, such as the Arapua Fertilizer project, the Sergi Potash project, the Capela Potash project, and the Mandacaru Phosphate project. The company was formerly known as Triumph Tin Limited and changed its name to Harvest Minerals Limited in December 2014.

