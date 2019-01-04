HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company.

NYSE HCA traded up $3.95 on Friday, hitting $123.39. 1,465,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $84.92 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares in the company, valued at $835,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 46.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 294,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

