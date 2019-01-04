Head-To-Head Contrast: Ellington Financial (EFC) and Cadus (KDUS)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Cadus (OTCMKTS:KDUS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Cadus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $93.96 million 4.94 $33.98 million $1.08 14.31 Cadus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cadus.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Cadus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 45.70% 6.62% 1.20% Cadus N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Cadus does not pay a dividend. Ellington Financial pays out 151.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cadus shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cadus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ellington Financial and Cadus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cadus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus price target of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Cadus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage-related entities; and other strategic investments, as well as invests in corporate debt and equity securities. In addition, it offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Cadus

Cadus Corporation engages in real estate acquisition, renovation, and construction activities in Miami-Dade County, Florida. It would purchases individual homes and individual residential lots for renovation or construction, and resale. The company was formerly known as Cadus Pharmaceutical Corporation and changed its name to Cadus Corporation in June 2003. Cadus Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York. Cadus Corporation is a subsidiary of a Starfire Holding Corporation.

