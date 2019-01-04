Head-To-Head Review: CAE (CAE) vs. Wireless Xcessories Group (WIRX)

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCMKTS:WIRX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Wireless Xcessories Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CAE pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wireless Xcessories Group does not pay a dividend. CAE pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CAE has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Wireless Xcessories Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 11.83% 13.36% 5.36% Wireless Xcessories Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CAE and Wireless Xcessories Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 4 2 0 2.33 Wireless Xcessories Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.12%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Wireless Xcessories Group.

Volatility and Risk

CAE has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wireless Xcessories Group has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAE and Wireless Xcessories Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.21 billion 2.21 $270.72 million $0.87 21.10 Wireless Xcessories Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Wireless Xcessories Group.

Summary

CAE beats Wireless Xcessories Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Wireless Xcessories Group Company Profile

Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes accessories for cellular phones primarily in the United States. It offers batteries; and hands free devices, and car and travel chargers, as well as various carrying cases. The company sells its products to dealers and distributors through an in-house sales force, as well as through its Website, wirexgroup.com. Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

