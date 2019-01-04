Head to Head Review: Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) versus Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fifth Street Asset Management alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fifth Street Asset Management and Affiliated Managers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Affiliated Managers Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus price target of $176.63, suggesting a potential upside of 83.16%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Dividends

Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Fifth Street Asset Management does not pay a dividend. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Affiliated Managers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Affiliated Managers Group 29.38% 19.37% 9.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Affiliated Managers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management $82.55 million 0.83 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Affiliated Managers Group $2.31 billion 2.20 $689.50 million $14.60 6.60

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.