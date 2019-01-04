Head to Head Review: MER Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL) and Infinera (INFN)

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MER Telemanagement Solutions and Infinera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MER Telemanagement Solutions $8.63 million 0.62 -$1.76 million N/A N/A Infinera $740.74 million 0.96 -$194.50 million ($0.83) -4.88

MER Telemanagement Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Infinera.

Volatility and Risk

MER Telemanagement Solutions has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinera has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of MER Telemanagement Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Infinera shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of MER Telemanagement Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Infinera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MER Telemanagement Solutions and Infinera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MER Telemanagement Solutions N/A N/A N/A Infinera -19.18% -11.58% -6.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MER Telemanagement Solutions and Infinera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MER Telemanagement Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Infinera 2 11 2 1 2.13

Infinera has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 116.05%. Given Infinera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infinera is more favorable than MER Telemanagement Solutions.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and online and mobile video advertising worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise, Service Providers, and Video Advertising. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). The company also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Wins, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators, and content service providers. Further, it provides cloud and managed services; and digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications. It also provides Infinera XTM Series packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family designed to meet the varying needs of ICPs, communication service providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite that address long-haul, subsea, and metro networks, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions, enterprise customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

