Head to Head Review: PROS (PRO) & EPAM Systems (EPAM)

PROS (NYSE:PRO) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PROS has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of PROS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROS and EPAM Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $168.82 million 6.51 -$77.92 million ($1.53) -19.34 EPAM Systems $1.45 billion 4.18 $72.76 million $2.85 39.40

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PROS and EPAM Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 1 5 1 3.00 EPAM Systems 0 3 11 0 2.79

PROS presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.94%. EPAM Systems has a consensus target price of $142.43, suggesting a potential upside of 26.84%. Given PROS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than EPAM Systems.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -35.89% N/A -13.10% EPAM Systems 8.60% 19.19% 15.16%

Summary

EPAM Systems beats PROS on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc., a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution. It also provides RevenuePRO solutions that offer a set of integrated software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of RevenuePRO Passenger Revenue Management, RevenuePRO Group Sales Optimizer, RevenuePRO Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, RevenuePRO Shopping, and RevenuePRO Merchandising. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support; and strategic services, including discovery and insight consulting services, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It serves manufacturing, distribution, and services industries, including automotive and industrial, B2B services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration. The company provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, component design and integration, quality assurance and testing, deployment, performance tuning, support and maintenance, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting and cross-platform migration, and documentation. It also offers application testing services, including software application testing, testing for enterprise IT, and consulting services; application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services comprising application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. In addition, it provides enterprise information management services. It serves customers in financial service, travel and consumer, software, hi-tech, media and entertainment, and life sciences and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

