Head to Head Survey: Dolby Laboratories (DLB) versus Walker Innovation (WLKR)

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) and Walker Innovation (OTCMKTS:WLKR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and Walker Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolby Laboratories $1.17 billion 5.26 $122.24 million $2.40 24.87 Walker Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Walker Innovation.

Dividends

Dolby Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Walker Innovation does not pay a dividend. Dolby Laboratories pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.2% of Dolby Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Walker Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Dolby Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.7% of Walker Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dolby Laboratories and Walker Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolby Laboratories 0 2 3 0 2.60 Walker Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $73.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.58%.

Profitability

This table compares Dolby Laboratories and Walker Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolby Laboratories 10.43% 12.72% 10.46% Walker Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats Walker Innovation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones. Its audio technologies also include Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound to applications; Dolby Digital Plus, a digital audio coding technology that offers audio transmission for a range of media applications; Dolby TrueHD, a digital audio coding technology providing encoding for Blu-ray discs and home theaters; Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema and media devices; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and HEVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency to support for media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures digital cinema servers, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, hardware components, video conferencing solutions, and other products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Walker Innovation Company Profile

Walker Innovation Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes intellectual property assets. The company develops, licenses, and enforces intellectual property rights patented technologies; and monetizes its intellectual property through the sale of select patent assets. Its patent portfolio consists of approximately 185 issued patents, as well as 8 pending patent applications, and various foreign counterpart patents and applications. The company's patents describe inventions in areas, including authentication techniques, Internet search, social networking, advertising, online transactions, and others; and retains patent attorneys to work on various stages of the patent procurement process, from ideation, through drafting, prosecution, and appeals. The company was formerly known as Patent Properties, Inc. and changed its name to Walker Innovation Inc. in July 2015. Walker Innovation Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

