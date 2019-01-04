HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (HDELY) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,267. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter.

About HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.