Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.38 million, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $106,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $48,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $69,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $183,166. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

