Highbank Resources (HBK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 28000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK)

Highbank Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company primarily mines for sand and gravel resources. It holds 100% working ownership interest in the Swamp Point Gravel deposit located in Portland Canal, British Columbia.

