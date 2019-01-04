Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,775 ($23.19).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIK shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,643 ($21.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,654.50 ($21.62) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 814.20 ($10.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,346 ($30.65).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.