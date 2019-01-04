Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE HGV opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David William Johnson bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $199,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,072.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.8% in the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 45.9% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

