Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

HGV has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

HGV stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David William Johnson bought 7,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,072.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,995 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 65,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

