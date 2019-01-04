Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 6,017 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the second quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $231.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $131,509.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,668.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $21,031,791.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/hoertkorn-richard-charles-sells-6017-shares-of-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.