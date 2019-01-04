Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 443 Shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF (SCHB)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

Get SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF has a one year low of $56.12 and a one year high of $71.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/hollencrest-capital-management-acquires-443-shares-of-schwab-strategi-us-broad-mkt-etf-schb.html.

SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.