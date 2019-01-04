Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 7,640 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,919,000 after purchasing an additional 97,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,523,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,251,000 after acquiring an additional 295,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.16 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $87.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

