Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

NEM opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other Newmont Mining news, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,448.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,640. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

