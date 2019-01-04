Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 162 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 92.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.22 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $86,673.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,492,817.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,324,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,635,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

