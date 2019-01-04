Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

HRZN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

HRZN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 12,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,797. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 1,040.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

