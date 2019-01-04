Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Receives $53.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,965,000. ORIX Corp USA grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. ORIX Corp USA now owns 609,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 524,721 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,777,000 after purchasing an additional 380,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 378,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 251,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,507. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.