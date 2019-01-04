HP Inc. (HPQ) Holdings Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,424 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in HP were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,177,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $15.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 28,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $641,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,142,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 815,945 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,248 shares of company stock worth $6,658,061. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on HP to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/hp-inc-hpq-holdings-reduced-by-park-national-corp-oh.html.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.