Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 788,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $105,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.82 per share, with a total value of $100,215.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.55 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $707,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/hubbell-incorporated-hubb-holdings-boosted-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.