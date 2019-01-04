Iamgold (IAG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Iamgold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 162,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.52.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 82.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 77.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: Tariff

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.