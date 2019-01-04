ICF International (ICFI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ICF International could see escalation in costs because of its plans to make significant investments in capture and proposal activities, infrastructure and intellectual property development, loyalty program and acquisitions. Also, it remains embroiled with various legal matters and proceedings including the one associated with, the Road Home contract. Considerable variations in revenues and profit are expected from time to time in accordance with ups and downs in the global economy. Despite such headwinds, the company’s international government business remains strong, courtesy of improvement in business development pipeline and win rate. Acquisitions has been an important growth catalyst. The company is also banking on opportunities emerging from the bipartisan budget agreement. Shares of ICF International has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barrington Research set a $86.00 target price on shares of ICF International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 target price on shares of ICF International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.67.

ICF International stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. ICF International has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.19 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 116,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 81,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICF International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in ICF International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 322,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

