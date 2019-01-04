ICICI Bank (IBN) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Financial Contrast

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ICICI Bank has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICICI Bank and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank 6.04% 3.93% 0.41% Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 35.65% 22.33% 1.74%

Dividends

ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ICICI Bank pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ICICI Bank has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICICI Bank and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank $11.23 billion 2.96 $1.20 billion $0.32 32.47 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $468.15 million 3.64 $153.25 million $2.86 10.88

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ICICI Bank and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 4 0 2.67

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.46%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than ICICI Bank.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats ICICI Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network of 4,867 branches and 14,367 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, it offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. Further, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered bank services, fiduciary, and ancillary services. Additionally, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines (ATMs); personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile/online banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, and Switzerland, as well as through four branch locations in Bermuda and three branch locations in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

