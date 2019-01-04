Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,615. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.88.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 8,513.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Milano bought 15,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,300 shares of company stock worth $73,835. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.