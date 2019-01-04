Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) Receives $20.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of IDRA stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,615. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.88.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 8,513.18%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vincent Milano purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,540.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $73,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

