IDEX Co. (IEX) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,993,000 after buying an additional 91,413 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 135.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 144,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,112,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 265,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,940,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $9,596,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $157.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.94 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.45.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

