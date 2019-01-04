IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Receives $248.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $666,807.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $682,999.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 144.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $178.02 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $162.51 and a 12 month high of $256.22. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

