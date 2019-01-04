IDOL COIN (IDOL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

IDOL COIN (CURRENCY:IDOL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. IDOL COIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $242.00 worth of IDOL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDOL COIN has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDOL COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003001 BTC.

About IDOL COIN

IDOL COIN’s total supply is 77,700,000,000 tokens. IDOL COIN’s official Twitter account is @IDOL_COIN_. IDOL COIN’s official website is idolco.in/en.

IDOL COIN Token Trading

IDOL COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDOL COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDOL COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDOL COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

