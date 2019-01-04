Ignition Price Hits $0.36 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 114.9% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00009497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $360,712.00 and $202.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006576 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019928 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00234631 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014710 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000975 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,049,639 coins and its circulating supply is 994,315 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

