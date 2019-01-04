Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stake Decreased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.09 on Friday, reaching $127.54. 441,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,473. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,806,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $14,502,393.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,798.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

