Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) SVP Sells $36,544.04 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.71, for a total transaction of $36,544.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,854.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Charles Dadswell sold 566 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.57, for a total transaction of $194,460.62.

Illumina stock traded up $18.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,300. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.51 and a 1-year high of $372.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 10,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.88.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

