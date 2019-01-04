Imperial Capital Lowers Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Price Target to $29.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Imperial Capital from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 217.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. Research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,173,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,324,000. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.