Incyte (INCY) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INCY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.32.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.37. 102,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,871. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Incyte had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $449.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,173.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,501,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Incyte by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,380,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Incyte by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 777,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Incyte by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 46,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

