Independent Research Analysts Give RWE (RWE) a €20.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Commerzbank set a €25.20 ($29.30) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.38 ($27.19).

FRA:RWE opened at €19.53 ($22.70) on Tuesday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

