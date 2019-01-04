Indorse Token Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $373,109.00 and approximately $16,793.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, DDEX, RightBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.02302058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00157169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00213141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026500 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026526 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,142,886 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse.

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, DDEX, Bancor Network, RightBTC, YoBit, IDEX, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

