Infosys (INFY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INFY. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 102,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,800. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

