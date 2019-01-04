Innospec (IOSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

IOSP opened at $60.21 on Friday. Innospec has a one year low of $53.07 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,570,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,154 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 32.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 72,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 48.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,756 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.