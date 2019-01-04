Innova Trading Down 1.5% This Week (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Innova has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $129,210.00 and $1,143.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 112.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

