Inseego (INSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.75

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 43512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Inseego from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inseego has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $304.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tuder sold 26,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,399.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbor Ltd. Golden purchased 9,752,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $29,258,187.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,191 shares of company stock valued at $569,966. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 262,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 220,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

