Insider Buying: Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Director Carl H. Pforzheimer II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AP shares. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 215,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

