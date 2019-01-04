Insider Buying: AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX) CFO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) CFO Maged Shenouda acquired 20,000 shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of AZRX opened at $1.63 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 66.3% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 54,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 413,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

