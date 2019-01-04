Insider Buying: Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Major Shareholder Purchases 24,227 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 24,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

On Friday, December 28th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 24,227 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,876.70.

On Monday, December 24th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 7,859 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,796.59.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 9,384 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861.84.

On Friday, December 14th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 55,500 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,310.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,856 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,031.44.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 51,931 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,346.81.

On Thursday, December 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 298 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $753.94.

On Monday, November 26th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 85,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $216,062.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $2.22 on Friday. Destination XL Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Destination XL Group Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 938,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 126,306 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,690,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,192 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,692,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/insider-buying-destination-xl-group-inc-dxlg-major-shareholder-purchases-24227-shares-of-stock.html.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.