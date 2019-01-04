Insider Buying: Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK) Director Acquires $37,989.28 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Richard Ball purchased 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $37,989.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $101.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 47.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

